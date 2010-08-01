Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS300 Oil seal question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2009 Location minnesota Age 31 Posts 30 JS300 Oil seal question I am trying to understand some things in this engine. There is an oil bath for the starter and there is an oil seal separating that chamber from the crank. that oil seal looks to be fine but when I put everything together and add oil into the starter oil chamber, that oil appears to be going into the crank also. when I spin the shaft and pump the piston by hand, there is a bunch of oil down in the crank from the starter oil I added. is this normal? or is that oil seal probably bad? the only oil that is supposed to go into the crank is the oil mixed with the gas correct? any help would be great. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

