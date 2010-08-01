pxctoday

  1. Today, 09:35 PM #1
    kaw550
    Ughhh, failed leakdown test 900 ZXI

    I finished the top end and carb rebuild on my 909 ZXI.
    I decided to do a leakdown test by plugging the holes on the intake and exhaust manifolds. I connected a bike pump to one of the pulse lines and plugged the other.

    While trying to pump the engine up to 8 lbs, I noticed the seem along the crank halves were leaking.

    Do I have to disassemble the top end? Can I just do the bottoms end?

    Any tips for removing the coupling?

    I need to order the flywheel tool, seals, three bond 1211, magneto cover O ring. Anything for else?

    Should I just order a complete gasket set and take it all apart?
  2. Today, 09:43 PM #2
    a1cnc
    Re: Ughhh, failed leakdown test 900 ZXI

    Jayinnh is doing an 1100 rebuild. I don't know if he found someone with the tools you will need or not
  3. Today, 10:09 PM #3
    BLRider
    Re: Ughhh, failed leakdown test 900 ZXI

    You can just remove the bottom and reseal it. I'd replace the seals while you're there.
