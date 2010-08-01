I finished the top end and carb rebuild on my 909 ZXI.
I decided to do a leakdown test by plugging the holes on the intake and exhaust manifolds. I connected a bike pump to one of the pulse lines and plugged the other.
While trying to pump the engine up to 8 lbs, I noticed the seem along the crank halves were leaking.
Do I have to disassemble the top end? Can I just do the bottoms end?
Any tips for removing the coupling?
I need to order the flywheel tool, seals, three bond 1211, magneto cover O ring. Anything for else?
Should I just order a complete gasket set and take it all apart?