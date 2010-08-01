Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Ughhh, failed leakdown test 900 ZXI #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2003 Location MA Age 45 Posts 108 Ughhh, failed leakdown test 900 ZXI I finished the top end and carb rebuild on my 909 ZXI.

I decided to do a leakdown test by plugging the holes on the intake and exhaust manifolds. I connected a bike pump to one of the pulse lines and plugged the other.



While trying to pump the engine up to 8 lbs, I noticed the seem along the crank halves were leaking.



Do I have to disassemble the top end? Can I just do the bottoms end?



Any tips for removing the coupling?



I need to order the flywheel tool, seals, three bond 1211, magneto cover O ring. Anything for else?



Should I just order a complete gasket set and take it all apart? #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location NH Posts 99 Re: Ughhh, failed leakdown test 900 ZXI Jayinnh is doing an 1100 rebuild. I don't know if he found someone with the tools you will need or not #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,222 Re: Ughhh, failed leakdown test 900 ZXI You can just remove the bottom and reseal it. I'd replace the seals while you're there. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.



