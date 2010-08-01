Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993 WB1 Partout #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2010 Location Santa Monica, CA Age 25 Posts 1,802 1993 WB1 Partout -Complete pump w/stainless wear ring & Skat 9/17. Dual cooling, zero blemishes in stator veins and all hardware included $425 plus shipping





-Jet Dynamics Rideplate w/ all hardware $125 plus shipping





-Protec Toploader Grate w/ all hardware SOLD





- Start Stop Switch $50 plus shipping



-Purple Billet Bilge Bracket and Bilge strainer SOLD







- 4 great condition motor mounts and all hardware $50 plus shipping





-Factory Limited B-Pipe $550 plus shipping

Top and bottom screws turn, middle one is closed and not budging. Chamber is in great condition.





****NO MANIFOLD**** price reflects that. Manifold is port matched to the cylinder and engraved by BCW. Keeping motor for myself





B Pipe Includes:

-Lord Mount for motor and all hardware

-Gas Tank Lord Mount and all hardware

-U pipe, coupler, two hose clamps

-Coupler for headpipe and chamber and two clamps

-Rubber hose from u pipe to Waterbox w/ hose clamp











All parts came off an old BCW racing blaster that was in excellent condition. I ship parts daily and my shop is within walking distance of both UPS and USPS. I ship fast. I only ship inside the United States





















20621098_10211967502880882_4685574934817679256_n.jpg20664940_10211967497360744_3618286486660719203_n.jpg20663823_10211967500080812_3505260552643004326_n.jpg20622318_10211967498000760_6894286230884941893_n.jpg20622294_10211967504200915_2817182786935879690_n.jpg20622282_10211967499160789_6344087929830461989_n.jpg20622212_10211967498560774_7169850154705030980_n.jpg20622097_10211967503520898_8227596126561224030_n.jpg20621758_10211967505440946_6585499499336067560_n.jpg20620950_10211967501680852_7035227297256563918_n.jpg



Midwest Wave Warriors





