|
|
-
Top Dog
1993 WB1 Partout
-Complete pump w/stainless wear ring & Skat 9/17. Dual cooling, zero blemishes in stator veins and all hardware included $425 plus shipping
-Jet Dynamics Rideplate w/ all hardware $125 plus shipping
-Protec Toploader Grate w/ all hardware SOLD
- Start Stop Switch $50 plus shipping
-Purple Billet Bilge Bracket and Bilge strainer SOLD
- 4 great condition motor mounts and all hardware $50 plus shipping
-Factory Limited B-Pipe $550 plus shipping
Top and bottom screws turn, middle one is closed and not budging. Chamber is in great condition.
****NO MANIFOLD**** price reflects that. Manifold is port matched to the cylinder and engraved by BCW. Keeping motor for myself
B Pipe Includes:
-Lord Mount for motor and all hardware
-Gas Tank Lord Mount and all hardware
-U pipe, coupler, two hose clamps
-Coupler for headpipe and chamber and two clamps
-Rubber hose from u pipe to Waterbox w/ hose clamp
All parts came off an old BCW racing blaster that was in excellent condition. I ship parts daily and my shop is within walking distance of both UPS and USPS. I ship fast. I only ship inside the United States
20621098_10211967502880882_4685574934817679256_n.jpg20664940_10211967497360744_3618286486660719203_n.jpg20663823_10211967500080812_3505260552643004326_n.jpg20622318_10211967498000760_6894286230884941893_n.jpg20622294_10211967504200915_2817182786935879690_n.jpg20622282_10211967499160789_6344087929830461989_n.jpg20622212_10211967498560774_7169850154705030980_n.jpg20622097_10211967503520898_8227596126561224030_n.jpg20621758_10211967505440946_6585499499336067560_n.jpg20620950_10211967501680852_7035227297256563918_n.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules