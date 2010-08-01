pxctoday

  Today, 07:32 PM
    Canadiansrt
    Join Date
    Mar 2010
    Location
    Illinois
    Age
    31
    Posts
    545

    Kawasaki 650 w/750 motor

    Redid the entire top end of ski fresh paint new graphic. Motor is all stock. Rebuilt from top to bottom. Motor has maybe 50 hrs on it. Don't use the ski much. Has ride plate intake grate bars odi grips ss prop pipe and drilled water box. Installed tether switch. It has Wisconsin registration good threw spring next yr. ski fires rite up run good and battery is one season old. Does not come with a trailer. Asking $2500 or best offer. Pm or for fastest response call text ski is located in Glendale heights Illinois

    Ryan 847-525-0272
    88-kawi 650/750- getting new look for 2017
    89-kawi 650-idk wtf is wrong but hope to have it running 2017
    94-seadoo spx- finally done
    96- Seadoo gsx new project
    IL jet Rider #8
