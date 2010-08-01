Redid the entire top end of ski fresh paint new graphic. Motor is all stock. Rebuilt from top to bottom. Motor has maybe 50 hrs on it. Don't use the ski much. Has ride plate intake grate bars odi grips ss prop pipe and drilled water box. Installed tether switch. It has Wisconsin registration good threw spring next yr. ski fires rite up run good and battery is one season old. Does not come with a trailer. Asking $2500 or best offer. Pm or for fastest response call text ski is located in Glendale heights Illinois
Ryan 847-525-0272