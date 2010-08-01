Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 650 w/750 motor #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2010 Location Illinois Age 31 Posts 545 Kawasaki 650 w/750 motor Redid the entire top end of ski fresh paint new graphic. Motor is all stock. Rebuilt from top to bottom. Motor has maybe 50 hrs on it. Don't use the ski much. Has ride plate intake grate bars odi grips ss prop pipe and drilled water box. Installed tether switch. It has Wisconsin registration good threw spring next yr. ski fires rite up run good and battery is one season old. Does not come with a trailer. Asking $2500 or best offer. Pm or for fastest response call text ski is located in Glendale heights Illinois



Ryan 847-525-0272 Attached Images IMG_8782.JPG (2.44 MB, 3 views)

IMG_8782.JPG (2.44 MB, 3 views) IMG_8780.JPG (2.22 MB, 3 views)

IMG_8780.JPG (2.22 MB, 3 views) IMG_6051.JPG (1.24 MB, 3 views) 88-kawi 650/750- getting new look for 2017

89-kawi 650-idk wtf is wrong but hope to have it running 2017

94-seadoo spx- finally done

96- Seadoo gsx new project

