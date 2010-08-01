|
Hello from SoCal
I've ridden Seadoos and Stand-ups for years, and finally bought one, sold it and bought 4 more. After I sell two of them, I'll be looking to get the remaining 2 semi-restored and enjoy them with the family. I've got 6 kids, ages 9, 7, 6, 4, 3, and 8 months. We've got private lake property just north of Barstow, CA, so we get to go out and play around without much drama. I had a boat but it was too much work and too small for all the kids. I grabbed a '93 SeaDoo SP (listed as an '88) for a song, including a trailer, no title, and the knowledge that it would only run on ether. We struck a deal, and after a little carb work and it came around. I played with it for a few years, but needed to upgrade a bit because I am not small, at 6'2" and 240 lbs, and hauling any of the kids was challenging and slow at best. I started looking around and found a '94 XP for a good price, so I bought it, and sold the SP the next day. I then immediately came across a '97 SPX (listed as a '96) for a great deal, so I grabbed it and intended to flip the XP. I came across another deal listed as a trailer for sale with a free SeaDoo included. It was a '95 SPX. The price was fair for the trailer alone, so I grabbed it. It fires right up, so I'll be lake testing it, then selling it off. Finally, I came across what I've been looking for - an affordable 3 seater. I grabbed a '97 GTS for a good price and will be keeping it and the '97 SPX.
I'll be poking around the forums for advice and parts.
Growing up:
440 Jet-Ski
[2] 550 Jet-Skis
[2] 650 Jet-Skis
'90 SeaDoo SP
'93 SeaDoo GTS
Bought 2 years ago, used, then sold a month ago:
'93 SeaDoo SP
Bough in the last month:
'94 SeaDoo XP - Bought it since it was the same as my SP, but with 80 HP instead of the 55HP. Up for sale
'97 SeaDoo SPX - found it for a great price right after I bought the XP. Has 110HP, so time to ditch the XP and keep this one.
'95 SeaDoo SPX - came with a trailer. Runs good. Just needed the trailer, so it needs to go.
'97 SeaDoo GTS - Finally, a 3 seater. I need this for the family to tow tubes and haul kids. It stays.
