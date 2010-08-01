Think its a 2001 it is a GTI and does have a 1 year old 717 motor.
Good battery and hit starter get a click of starter replay. Replaced ground wire, same. Also the motor seems locked up. I cant get it to turn fro PTO. If you keep the start button pressed the solenoid gets hot as due wires.
Theory: Starter is bad and jammed into flywheel. Thoughts?
Cant find any info on how to remove the starter, do I have to remove entire exhaust to get to it?
You will have a hard time spinning driveshaft with plugs in. Remove the plugs and then you should be able to spin the driveshaft. The solenoid will get hot/smoke when the starter is bound up. If it isn't bound, then the motor could be seized/hydrolocked