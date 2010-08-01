pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 05:58 PM #1
    IcantDo55
    IcantDo55 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Virginia Beach
    Age
    46
    Posts
    27

    2001? starter I think

    Think its a 2001 it is a GTI and does have a 1 year old 717 motor.
    Good battery and hit starter get a click of starter replay. Replaced ground wire, same. Also the motor seems locked up. I cant get it to turn fro PTO. If you keep the start button pressed the solenoid gets hot as due wires.

    Theory: Starter is bad and jammed into flywheel. Thoughts?

    Cant find any info on how to remove the starter, do I have to remove entire exhaust to get to it?
    Attached Images Attached Images
    -Mike
    Mike@icantdo55.com
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:16 PM #2
    Mrstark44
    Mrstark44 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2012
    Location
    Connecticut
    Posts
    109

    Re: 2001? starter I think

    You will have a hard time spinning driveshaft with plugs in. Remove the plugs and then you should be able to spin the driveshaft. The solenoid will get hot/smoke when the starter is bound up. If it isn't bound, then the motor could be seized/hydrolocked
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:23 PM #3
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,608

    Re: 2001? starter I think

    If you cant turn the rear pto flywheel by hand you need a new motor.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)

  1. Grumpy Old Guy

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 