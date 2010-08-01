Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2001? starter I think #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2012 Location Virginia Beach Age 46 Posts 27 2001? starter I think Think its a 2001 it is a GTI and does have a 1 year old 717 motor.

Good battery and hit starter get a click of starter replay. Replaced ground wire, same. Also the motor seems locked up. I cant get it to turn fro PTO. If you keep the start button pressed the solenoid gets hot as due wires.



Theory: Starter is bad and jammed into flywheel. Thoughts?



Cant find any info on how to remove the starter, do I have to remove entire exhaust to get to it? Attached Images gti.jpg (346.3 KB, 5 views)

You will have a hard time spinning driveshaft with plugs in. Remove the plugs and then you should be able to spin the driveshaft. The solenoid will get hot/smoke when the starter is bound up. If it isn't bound, then the motor could be seized/hydrolocked

If you cant turn the rear pto flywheel by hand you need a new motor.

