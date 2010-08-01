Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Pull apart seadoo VTS Gauge #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2012 Location lake forest, ca Posts 88 Pull apart seadoo VTS Gauge 1995 xp800

x4 hull

single VTS gauge in hood



I have a bad gauge with a good housing and I have a good gauge with a bad housing.





How should I remove the gauge from the hood? The harness goes through the hull and I would have to take the terminals out of the connectors.

Can I unscrew the brass fitting and pull the connector out from the back of the gauge?

Once I remove the gauge, to swap the innards over, can I use a screwdriver and bend the bezel to remove the gauge and inner workings from both housings?

