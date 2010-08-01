  • 1995 xp800
  • x4 hull
  • single VTS gauge in hood


I have a bad gauge with a good housing and I have a good gauge with a bad housing.


  1. How should I remove the gauge from the hood? The harness goes through the hull and I would have to take the terminals out of the connectors.
    • Can I unscrew the brass fitting and pull the connector out from the back of the gauge?

  2. Once I remove the gauge, to swap the innards over, can I use a screwdriver and bend the bezel to remove the gauge and inner workings from both housings?