Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Reeds metal or plastic? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2014 Location Connecticut Age 28 Posts 11 Blog Entries 1 Reeds metal or plastic? Just seeing what everyone's input is on reeds are. I just put metal reeds in one of my skis and took out the plastic ones. Does anyone know what the performance/ reliability differences between the two would be. I've never used metal reeds until now. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Gremlin0701 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules