kawasaki zxi 750 feels like a slipping clutch on a car my kawasaki zxi 750 is cavitating like crazy ( i think)

when were out the ski runs amazing in circles but when you straighten her up she just bogs down

hand pump off the wear ring seems in good shape with a maximum feeler gauge of 0.6 fitting in certain places

few little marks on impeller nothing major

the trim has been deleted on this ski could something as simpal as the trim be the issue hear please HELP

I assumed it was mm, as 0.6 inch would be ridiculously large. Even at 0.6 mm is a little over spec, but I don't think that's the real problem. Lots of ski are a little over spec on gap and still functional for recreational riding. Just noticed that you are a Brit. Welcome to the forum. What we call "wrenching" in the USA, do you call that "spannering" ?? Good luck at the shop.

