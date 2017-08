Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: D!ck pisser bypass fittings #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2010 Location VEGAS! Age 25 Posts 2,687 D!ck pisser bypass fittings Need some more d!ck in your life? No worries, we have you covered. Another batch of the "d!ck" bypass fittings are on the way.



The next batch should be ready to ship towards the end of the month.



Due to us selling out last time we are accepting pre orders.

To pre order send us a message or send an email to highspeedind@gmail.com



Pricing on the fittings are $25 each plus $3 for USA shipping. International shipping is available.



Fittings are the standard 3/8" size and will only be offered in black and silver at this time.



Quit d!cking around and order yours today.

DASA RACING COMPETITIVE CRANKSHAFTS www.competitivecrankshafts.com SKI BONZ JET SKI SALVAGE www.facebook.com/pages/SKI-BONEZ/450373098342026?ref=ts&fref=ts CROSSRUT MOTORSPORTS http://crossrutmotosports.com/ SKIWI RENTALS www.skiwirentals.com GASKET KING www.gasketking.com JET LIFT http://thejetlift.com/ JETPILOT http://jetpilot.com/ EPIC INDUSTRIES http://epicjetski.com/ NOVI TEC http://www.novi-tec.com/ DASA RACING http://www.dasaracing.com/



