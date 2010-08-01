|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
2005 GTI LE RFI partout
I picked this ski up last week to repair, but don't think I want to mess with it.. the hull is much rougher than it appears.
wont start, 287 hours, everything is there.
Tons of good parts
IMG_0335.JPG
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules