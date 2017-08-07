Here is a very stock looking ski with only minor bolt on mods that add up to a great running ski. I'm the original owner and the ski has somewhere around 50 hours. It didn't get used until 2010 on up.
Upgrades include:
Ergonomics
-4 degree star bars
-ODI lock on grips
-Blowsion pole spring
-Jet Trim mat with rear wedge
Engine Area
-Primer and choke plates removed
-Jet Ski Solutions E-box upgrade (this includes full rewire with marine grade connectors, varnished relay, 3degree advance, MSD spark plug wires
-Flame arrestors
-New battery
-Amsoil HPI synthetic used since day one
Pump Area
-R&D plate
-TBM grate
-Stock impeller reworked by Impros
-Freestyle pump cone
-R&D pump stuffer
-Blueprinted impeller housing, by Group K
-80mm exit nozzle (this, the cone, and the impeller give better pull down low)
This all results in a super reliable package with enough small improvements that give smooth power with good handling. Only reason I'm selling is because I like the new SXR more.
Located in Lake Havasu, can be brought to CAL for a serious buyer when I go to work. I won't be able to bring to CAL just to show it, however.
The condition is near flawless.
I'm looking to get $7000. The only trade I'd consider is a 2014-2015 Superjet
