Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2008 800 SXR AZ or CA #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jun 2010 Location Lake Havasu City Age 40 Posts 250 2008 800 SXR AZ or CA Here is a very stock looking ski with only minor bolt on mods that add up to a great running ski. I'm the original owner and the ski has somewhere around 50 hours. It didn't get used until 2010 on up.



Upgrades include:



Ergonomics

-4 degree star bars

-ODI lock on grips

-Blowsion pole spring

-Jet Trim mat with rear wedge



Engine Area

-Primer and choke plates removed

-Jet Ski Solutions E-box upgrade (this includes full rewire with marine grade connectors, varnished relay, 3degree advance, MSD spark plug wires

-Flame arrestors

-New battery

-Amsoil HPI synthetic used since day one



Pump Area

-R&D plate

-TBM grate

-Stock impeller reworked by Impros

-Freestyle pump cone

-R&D pump stuffer

-Blueprinted impeller housing, by Group K

-80mm exit nozzle (this, the cone, and the impeller give better pull down low)



This all results in a super reliable package with enough small improvements that give smooth power with good handling. Only reason I'm selling is because I like the new SXR more.



Located in Lake Havasu, can be brought to CAL for a serious buyer when I go to work. I won't be able to bring to CAL just to show it, however.



The condition is near flawless.



I'm looking to get $7000. The only trade I'd consider is a 2014-2015 Superjet

























