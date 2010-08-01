Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hull braces? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2015 Location Liberty Lake, WA Posts 151 Hull braces? When I bought my 87 JS550, it had a couple of cracks in the hull.... typical ones on each side of the hood. I cleaned & patched the cracks inside the engine compartment with West Systems, then installed all 4 hull braces on it, plus the nose piece. Rode the ski for over year with no issues.



Now I have a 94 550SX with pretty descent gelcoat above the rub rail. I'm curious if the hull braces will do any real good to prevent cracks in the hull. Over the winter I will probably clean up & repaint the bottom & bow. I imagine the nose piece will help distribute the load anytime you have to tow the ski. But do the side braces do much? Thought about getting some & having them anodized bright blue or green. It would look kinda cool, but do they really provide any more protection?

Bill



