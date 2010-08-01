pxctoday

  Today, 10:44 AM
    FS- GPR 1200 Parts (2001)

    The following parts were removed from a 80 hour 2001 GP1200R. All parts are clean and in great condition (other than one reed assembly attached to the cylinder that went boob. No damage for the most part but heavily discolored).

    I will provide packge deal pricing on multiple parts.

    $125 Front cover and stator
    $65 Starter motor
    $40 Flywheel
    $25 Reeds and assemblies
    $35 Stater Bendix
    $10 Exhaust boot
    $20 Coupler cover
    $10 Coupler dampner
    $165 Complete ebox

    Not pictured, however I will provide pictures upon request:
    $45 Front storage bucket
    $35 Waterbox
    $0 oil pump - Pay Shipping
    $0 Exhaust pipe - Pay Shipping


  Today, 10:46 AM
    Re: FS- GPR 1200 Parts (2001)

