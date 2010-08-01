Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Finally just got my '01 XL700 on the water #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location GA - Georgia Age 40 Posts 1 Finally just got my '01 XL700 on the water So, I've loved waverunners since I rode my first at 12 yrs old. Long story short, my stepfather let this XL700 sit next to their house for a couple years uncovered after health problems prevented him from using it. I talked him into letting me adopt it when I saw the seats cracking and the thing starting to look pathetic. I've fixed the foam and rewrapped the seats and washed it real good. Other than flaking clear coat from being sun baked and my half assed wrap seat with cheap marine vinyl from Joanns, it's not bad looking. Topped off fluids and got it running right away just by dropping a new battery in it.



I have all the manuals and all that good stuff. Also, I'm a very experienced mechanic. Used to build performance rotary engines for RX-7's years ago so the oil injection on this thing makes me feel right at home. haha.



I dropped it in the lake a few times not totally probably 12 hrs. It runs great but I'm sure there's some upkeep I could do. Idle seems a little low but it doesn't die or bog. Figured I'd spray some carb cleaner and be good. I'm just cutting my teeth on learning these motors. I've read up on these boats a fair amount through this process but there doesn't seem to be much on mods. I guess since it's a basic model.



I've got a total of about $300 in it. I found some 2100 gauges/senders to install once they arrive. That should be fun. The OE oil light panel is mega sun cooked and looks terrible. Hoping to get this thing cleaned up and hoping I can keep some reliability for years. My 9 yr old step son is loving this thing and we're really enjoying family lake days. So are my friends on Adult party lake days. Haha.



