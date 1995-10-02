Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Help repairing minor hull damage #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Ann Arbor, MI Posts 2 Help repairing minor hull damage Any tips on repairing this? My trailer got hungry and took some paint and fiberglass off. It doesn't look like it would actually leak but my plan is to coat it with the West System epoxy kit I ordered and call it good, unless someone convinces me it's worth trying to match the paint. 91 SJ hull if it matters. Sorry I don't have any better pictures haven't had it out since.



signal-2017-07-22-120707.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2011 Location Austin, Texas, USA Age 51 Posts 5,661 Re: Help repairing minor hull damage Welcome to the forum. See this thread for an example of some really good fiberglass work: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=372676



1984 JS440

1989 650sx

1991 X2

1992 750sx

1995 900zxi (qty 2)

1995 X2



Originally Posted by cujo Originally Posted by God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws.... Riding mostly Lake Austin1984 JS4401989 650sx1991 X21992 750sx1995 900zxi (qty 2)1995 X2 #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Ann Arbor, MI Posts 2 Re: Help repairing minor hull damage Originally Posted by linkman Originally Posted by Welcome to the forum. See this thread for an example of some really good fiberglass work: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=372676 #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2015 Location Liberty Lake, WA Posts 151 Re: Help repairing minor hull damage Is there even any fiberglass gone in that damage? It looks like the dark grey in the center is the fiberglass. It looks like it was barely touched. I would think spraying some paint/gelcoat on it would be plenty. It might be tough for an amateur to match the blue or blend it in but should be easy for a pro.

Bill



My JS550 build. Bill Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) garoose Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules