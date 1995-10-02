|
Help repairing minor hull damage
Any tips on repairing this? My trailer got hungry and took some paint and fiberglass off. It doesn't look like it would actually leak but my plan is to coat it with the West System epoxy kit I ordered and call it good, unless someone convinces me it's worth trying to match the paint. 91 SJ hull if it matters. Sorry I don't have any better pictures haven't had it out since.
signal-2017-07-22-120707.jpg
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Help repairing minor hull damage
Welcome to the forum. See this thread for an example of some really good fiberglass work: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=372676
Riding mostly Lake Austin
1984 JS440
1989 650sx
1991 X2
1992 750sx
1995 900zxi (qty 2)
1995 X2
Originally Posted by cujo
God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
Re: Help repairing minor hull damage
Thanks! I guess I should have said this in my first post, but I was also unsure about fixing that corner and having trouble finding similar examples.
Originally Posted by linkman
Frequent Poster
Re: Help repairing minor hull damage
Is there even any fiberglass gone in that damage? It looks like the dark grey in the center is the fiberglass. It looks like it was barely touched. I would think spraying some paint/gelcoat on it would be plenty. It might be tough for an amateur to match the blue or blend it in but should be easy for a pro.
