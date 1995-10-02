pxctoday

  Today, 10:09 AM #1
    garoose
    Help repairing minor hull damage

    Any tips on repairing this? My trailer got hungry and took some paint and fiberglass off. It doesn't look like it would actually leak but my plan is to coat it with the West System epoxy kit I ordered and call it good, unless someone convinces me it's worth trying to match the paint. 91 SJ hull if it matters. Sorry I don't have any better pictures haven't had it out since.

    signal-2017-07-22-120707.jpg
  Today, 11:12 AM #2
    linkman
    Re: Help repairing minor hull damage

    Welcome to the forum. See this thread for an example of some really good fiberglass work: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=372676
  Today, 12:22 PM #3
    garoose
    Re: Help repairing minor hull damage

    Thanks! I guess I should have said this in my first post, but I was also unsure about fixing that corner and having trouble finding similar examples.
  Today, 12:24 PM #4
    AirJunky
    Re: Help repairing minor hull damage

    Is there even any fiberglass gone in that damage? It looks like the dark grey in the center is the fiberglass. It looks like it was barely touched. I would think spraying some paint/gelcoat on it would be plenty. It might be tough for an amateur to match the blue or blend it in but should be easy for a pro.
