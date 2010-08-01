Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS550 Stator Removed, Battery Switch Installed? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Madison, Ohio Age 24 Posts 1 JS550 Stator Removed, Battery Switch Installed? Hey guys,



I've been looking for a JS550/550SX for a couple months now, and I met a guy who is selling one the other day. I haven't gone to look at the ski yet, but he was telling me about it. Lots of aftermarket parts, hull in good shape (supposedly. We'll see about that), and it runs great. There was one thing he told me that sort of threw me a bit: the stator on this ski has been removed, and an on/off switch for the battery is installed. He said that the original owner had used it as a race boat, and this mod was done to "cut weight." I was told that the battery would just need to be placed on a trickle charger when I'm not riding.



I can't find anything about this mod searching google. Seems to be uncommon. Does it sound legit? Is it more likely that water got into the assembly and someone used this as a cheap workaround rather than replacing the stator? If so, what other problems could be expected? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,489 Re: JS550 Stator Removed, Battery Switch Installed? Maybe something is jerry rigged, maybe not. A non charging system called " total loss" was used on race boats to save weight. Bare minimum electronics. Last edited by Myself; Today at 08:24 AM . http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

