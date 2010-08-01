|
2017 SXR. 1500cc. $8800 in Mass.
Less than 10 hrs on this ski. Also comes with 3 year warranty , cover and an extra brand new turf kit with sides.
Nice ski, my son has decided he does not want to race.
Maybe interested in a kawi SC as a partial trade.
I can take credit cards.
508-331-4347
