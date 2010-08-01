Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 93 seadoo gts starter question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2014 Location shelby n.c. Age 46 Posts 15 93 seadoo gts starter question So the factory starter is bad. (I think) It ran good on the 4th of July week and the week after. Went back the the lake house this past week and it cranked a couple of times then was acting like it was a dead battery. The battery was bought new before the 4th. So I pulled battery out and charged it over night and same thing. Put a meter on battery and it reads 12.65 volts. With the plugs out it will spin over but barely with them in. My question is do I rebuild this starter or buy a new one? Are the 40-50.00 eBay ones any good or the 99.00 sbt one really any better. This one made it 24 years which I doubt any of the new ones will be as good as a factory one was. Thanks in advance Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

