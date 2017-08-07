Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 657x dual cooling head factory pipe routing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2012 Location OHIO Age 30 Posts 40 657x dual cooling head factory pipe routing Hi I just purchased a project ski and This dual cooling is new to me. It's a 94 xp with team butch head (33.5) and a factory pipe a lot of the stuff is disconnected right now and I'm trying to put it back together, does anyone have any diagrams or anything from back in the day? It has 4 ports on the head in/out and what looks to be some sort of water filter/strainer in line #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,607 Re: 657x dual cooling head factory pipe routing Pics might help #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2012 Location OHIO Age 30 Posts 40 Re: 657x dual cooling head factory pipe routing #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2012 Location OHIO Age 30 Posts 40 657x dual cooling head factory pipe routing I will get more pictures during the day tomorrow



Port1 IN

Port2 Out

Port3 cylinder 1 out

Port4 cylinder 2 out Last edited by bigredram87; Yesterday at 09:59 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules