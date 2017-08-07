|
|
-
657x dual cooling head factory pipe routing
Hi I just purchased a project ski and This dual cooling is new to me. It's a 94 xp with team butch head (33.5) and a factory pipe a lot of the stuff is disconnected right now and I'm trying to put it back together, does anyone have any diagrams or anything from back in the day? It has 4 ports on the head in/out and what looks to be some sort of water filter/strainer in line
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 657x dual cooling head factory pipe routing
-
Re: 657x dual cooling head factory pipe routing
-
657x dual cooling head factory pipe routing
I will get more pictures during the day tomorrow
Port1 IN
Port2 Out
Port3 cylinder 1 out
Port4 cylinder 2 out
Last edited by bigredram87; Yesterday at 09:59 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules