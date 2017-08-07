pxctoday

  Yesterday, 08:53 PM #1
    bigredram87
    657x dual cooling head factory pipe routing

    Hi I just purchased a project ski and This dual cooling is new to me. It's a 94 xp with team butch head (33.5) and a factory pipe a lot of the stuff is disconnected right now and I'm trying to put it back together, does anyone have any diagrams or anything from back in the day? It has 4 ports on the head in/out and what looks to be some sort of water filter/strainer in line
  Yesterday, 09:36 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Join Date
Dec 2003
Location
Sunny Fla
Posts
25,607
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,607

    Re: 657x dual cooling head factory pipe routing

    Pics might help
  Yesterday, 09:47 PM #3
    bigredram87
    Re: 657x dual cooling head factory pipe routing

  Yesterday, 09:47 PM #4
    bigredram87
    657x dual cooling head factory pipe routing

    I will get more pictures during the day tomorrow

    Port1 IN
    Port2 Out
    Port3 cylinder 1 out
    Port4 cylinder 2 out
    Last edited by bigredram87; Yesterday at 09:59 PM.
