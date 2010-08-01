|
Top Dog
Cases are tapped for a 650 style stator, but what size?
I'm trying a total loss on my 750. I'm lucky that the cases are already tapped. I just cant figure out what size the holes are. I can get a few threads of M8 1.25 and 5/16 coarse . M8 1.0 in not even close. The stator plate seems to be machined for a M6 bolt/screw. Here is a similar set-up on ebay. Any idea what size the two allen heads should be?
http://www.ebay.ca/itm/Kawasaki-MSD-...lZbaDn&vxp=mtr
