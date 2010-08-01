Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Cases are tapped for a 650 style stator, but what size? #1 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2004 Location N. IL. Age 50 Posts 1,313 Cases are tapped for a 650 style stator, but what size? I'm trying a total loss on my 750. I'm lucky that the cases are already tapped. I just cant figure out what size the holes are. I can get a few threads of M8 1.25 and 5/16 coarse . M8 1.0 in not even close. The stator plate seems to be machined for a M6 bolt/screw. Here is a similar set-up on ebay. Any idea what size the two allen heads should be?

