Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2006 vx110 sport no fuel pressure #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location New Orleans Age 31 Posts 11 2006 vx110 sport no fuel pressure I have a 2006 rental that treated me good for a couple years, got busy with life, used to start it every couple weeks just to keep it running. Then it sat for about six months. Now I'm ready to go fishing again and...



Now it wont start. Cranks over easy enough, battery reads 12.2 cranking. Pulled plugs and cleaned them up. Confirmed that injectors are spraying. Engine Will fire and run for maybe 2-3 seconds if I put fuel or starting fluid in the log.



I dont seem seem to have any pressure or fuel flowing from tank to fuel log. I've read somewhere on here some diagnostics for the sender/pump making sure it's even getting electricity, but can't seem to find it again.



Anyone have advice on diagonostics for fuel sender?

Anyone have a shop manual? I tried searching through here for shop manual but the link that frenchy had posted was too old I guess.

