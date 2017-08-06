Selling my 2003 Yamaha FX Cruiser. Ski has brand new BlackTip traction mats and a wrap. Just had it serviced and it runs great. Have been using Amsoil full synthetic oil in it. The trailer is fully refurbished. Has new tires, bunks, LED lights, and wheel bearings/hubs. I have 2 good spares for the trailer too. Ski has 245hrs currently, but may go up a little as I still use it sometimes. Have to sell before I go back up to school.



