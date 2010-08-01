|
|
-
More 650SX parts, electic, camshaft
Have more parts for sale all BO, all parts in single picture considered as a package.
650 SX electric parts
Start/Stop switch with lynard, sometimes it works sometimes it does not, i will also include additional cable so it could be reverted to original setup
Random hood parts, seal, hoses
Advanced Tec-Neeks pro x crank shaft, let me know if you need more pictures, or measurements
