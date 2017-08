Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 94 VXR Pro hull, make an offer SoCal #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2016 Location Lake Elsinore Age 26 Posts 310 94 VXR Pro hull, make an offer SoCal Bought the ski solely to pull the drive train for a project that didn't happen. Had a spun bearing though so I parted it out to recoup most of my loss.

I figured before I pull the chainsaw out and go to pound town on the hull I'd offer it to someone.



She's got a title too!





I can deliver within a hundred miles or so if you pay for the fuel. Also willing to trade for just about anything.







Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules