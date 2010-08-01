Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1997 Seadoo GTX Fuel/Prime Related Hard Start Isaues After about 24 Hours #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Buffalo, NY Posts 9 1997 Seadoo GTX Fuel/Prime Related Hard Start Isaues After about 24 Hours Dual Carb setup starts up ok, within one day of shutdown, after that can take up to 5-10 sec to fire up. A shot of fuel in the cyls and all is ok. I did change out all the fuel lines and dis/cleaned carbs last month for issues with top end cutting out, found the carbs internal filters clogged, cleaned out and now this issue with hard first starts for 1st of the day.



Not finding any obvious leaks, put new oring on filter bowl.



Seems like the fuel in the line is just leaking back into the tank and I'm starting up with a dry system., so trying a test with after shutdown: I'm closing the fuel cut off to off to see if it hold the fuel in the line, started right up after a one day off test, going to bump it up to two days and see what happens.



Runs wot at 55 mph, so seems to perform ok. Only other issue is it tends to load up when run at idle for a long period, like coming to the dock, 5-10 mins, but clears right out, just an initial bog.



Sounds like leaky needle valves but.......you're supposed to shut the fuel off anytime the machine is not in use.



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

