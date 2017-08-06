Thread: 92 750ss EBOX

|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
92 750ss EBOX
I have an Ebox for a 1992 750ss it came out of a running ski, I have sold the ski and gave everything to the guy I sold it to. This is the only part I have left lying around. Idk what it's worth so just shoot me an offer, just trying to get it to someone that'll use it. It's missing something, see picture.
-
PWCToday Newbie
Last edited by 92Kawasaki750SS; Today at 01:29 PM.
-
PWCToday Newbie
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules