2005 Yamaha Vx110
I've got a leak coming out of one of the grate bolts underneath, just 1 on the smaller end towards the front of ski, It seemed like it may have been a bit loose, but tightening it didn't really help, how do these bolts come off? Do they go all the way through the hull, I can't seem to find them on the inside of ski? can I just pull the bolt out and seal with some type of marine sealant or is this something where the entire unit needs pulled and re-sealed ??? I can do some minor mechanical things, but don't wanna get in over my head -- any help, suggestions would be appreciated !!!IMG_5059.JPG
