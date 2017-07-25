Hey guys I need some help identifying these carbs I've recently purchased for my seadoo 720 it's a 46mm mikuni annular discharge type carb with what looks like a mid range jet that has been drilled and added into, I'm running them with 2 internal fuel pumps until I get an external one I'm having a hell of a time getting these things to work at all
I have a factory pipe ve head and an r&d intake with open f/a I'm curious if anyone has any experience with these carbs before thanks for any help guys