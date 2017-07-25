pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 08:38 PM #1
    polish pete
    polish pete is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2017
    Location
    ny
    Posts
    7

    Carb identification

    Hey guys I need some help identifying these carbs I've recently purchased for my seadoo 720 it's a 46mm mikuni annular discharge type carb with what looks like a mid range jet that has been drilled and added into, I'm running them with 2 internal fuel pumps until I get an external one I'm having a hell of a time getting these things to work at all

    I have a factory pipe ve head and an r&d intake with open f/a I'm curious if anyone has any experience with these carbs before thanks for any help guys
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 