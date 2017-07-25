Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Carb identification #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location ny Posts 7 Carb identification Hey guys I need some help identifying these carbs I've recently purchased for my seadoo 720 it's a 46mm mikuni annular discharge type carb with what looks like a mid range jet that has been drilled and added into, I'm running them with 2 internal fuel pumps until I get an external one I'm having a hell of a time getting these things to work at all



I have a factory pipe ve head and an r&d intake with open f/a I'm curious if anyone has any experience with these carbs before thanks for any help guys Attached Images 20170725_230536.jpg (3.10 MB, 1 views)

20170725_230545.jpg (3.11 MB, 1 views) 20170725_230549.jpg (3.06 MB, 1 views)

