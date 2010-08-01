Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Seized Starter? Yamaha 2007 VX1100 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2010 Location Tigard Oregon Posts 20 Seized Starter? Yamaha 2007 VX1100 Hi all, had a random problem yesterday on the river. Started up ski like normal, pulled in bumpers, let it idle to warm up, then started up river at full throttle. Suddenly it turned off, and wouldn't start back up. When I hit the start enough to get it to power up, says 12.3 volts on the battery. If I give it a full start instantly says low and I hear one click, almost like the starter is seized up. Took battery in thinking it was a bad battery (AGM type), and shop said great cranking amps, shouldn't be a problem.



They suggested it's the starter, yet I'm a bit of a newbie for working on engine parts, I can do basic maintenance, yet digging into the starter will be a new project for me.



Any ideas on what the issue could be before I blindly starting taking parts off and getting tested? Checked all fuses thinking maybe a fuse blew, and all are fine.



Thanks PWC friends!



Steven #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,606 Re: Seized Starter? Yamaha 2007 VX1100 Sounds like you lost a motor....how many hours are on it ??? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules