How do y'all maintain your vintage skis?

Im writing this for anyone who doesn't believe the old 400/300/440/550s cant be reliable, or if you'e got any other suggestions as to keeping up with them maintenance wise. Ive been riding JS's for a little over 3 years now and during the summer i ride pretty much every other day, so my skis get ridden pretty regularly and get beat on pretty hard. It took about a year to finally come up with a system for keeping them reliable and running. Anyway my system for riding thus far has been fresh gas every outing (40:1), visual inspection of the whole ski for anything out of the ordinary, and a battery right off of a battery tender. A typical ride for me is about a full tank and about halfway through i always stop off at a little boat ramp near my dock and do another visual inspection of everything and let it cool off a bit. Ive also got enough parts skis so that if anything breaks i can fix it relatively easily back home and a few extra engines sitting around. But from just doing this, I haven't been left stranded because of the ski since i started doing this and my current set up (87 js300 with a 90 550sx pp all stock) is faster than some of the newer sit downs. Anyway I thought i would make this thread because i towed a sinking waverunner about a mile back to the dock today with the 300/550 and the guy I towed and all of his friends and other PWC riders were absolutely amazed that the ski ran to begin with, being as old as it is, and that it had enough power to tow around 800 pounds of ski, and the water inside it, so far back to shore, so it goes to show regular maintenance on anything can work wonders. Also if theres something you do to keep your old ski running what is it, im always looking for other ways to maintain them. Thanks.

