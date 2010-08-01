I have a R&D head o-ring style 750/800 27cc domes. I took off the head to see if the head was sealing both combustion chamber and water cooling. I used 1211 sealant around the head with the o-rings. O-rings sealed the combustion chamber fine but the 1211 sealant never contacted the cylinder deck. Had I ran water through it it would have leaked out of the head reducing cooling to the pipe.
My question is can I run a oem metal gasket instead of using the o-rings. I think this will lower compression but at 27cc I can handle a reduction in compression. Will I loose sealing properties specifically with the combustion chamber allowing water into cylinders?
What are your thoughts?