  Today, 01:15 PM #1
    R&D head sealing issue

    I have a R&D head o-ring style 750/800 27cc domes. I took off the head to see if the head was sealing both combustion chamber and water cooling. I used 1211 sealant around the head with the o-rings. O-rings sealed the combustion chamber fine but the 1211 sealant never contacted the cylinder deck. Had I ran water through it it would have leaked out of the head reducing cooling to the pipe.

    My question is can I run a oem metal gasket instead of using the o-rings. I think this will lower compression but at 27cc I can handle a reduction in compression. Will I loose sealing properties specifically with the combustion chamber allowing water into cylinders?


    What are your thoughts?
    SeaDoo Hx
    Kawi 750 sx
    Kawi 550
  Today, 01:19 PM #2
    Re: R&D head sealing issue

    I bought the o-rings from R&D. Could they be to big in diameter to allow the cooling portions of the head to contact the deck properly?

    Right now the R&D head is not torgued down enough so I am losing compression as is with the orings.
  Today, 01:30 PM #3
    Re: R&D head sealing issue

    We have a yammy rd rec head, it sealed up fine, we ordered both of the std orings from McMaster Carr, one size fit well. No hg
