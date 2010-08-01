Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: R&D head sealing issue #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2007 Location In the water Posts 517 R&D head sealing issue I have a R&D head o-ring style 750/800 27cc domes. I took off the head to see if the head was sealing both combustion chamber and water cooling. I used 1211 sealant around the head with the o-rings. O-rings sealed the combustion chamber fine but the 1211 sealant never contacted the cylinder deck. Had I ran water through it it would have leaked out of the head reducing cooling to the pipe.



My question is can I run a oem metal gasket instead of using the o-rings. I think this will lower compression but at 27cc I can handle a reduction in compression. Will I loose sealing properties specifically with the combustion chamber allowing water into cylinders?





What are your thoughts? SeaDoo Hx

Kawi 750 sx

Kawi 550 #2 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2007 Location In the water Posts 517 Re: R&D head sealing issue I bought the o-rings from R&D. Could they be to big in diameter to allow the cooling portions of the head to contact the deck properly?



Right now the R&D head is not torgued down enough so I am losing compression as is with the orings. Last edited by River Rat; Today at 01:21 PM . SeaDoo Hx

Kawi 750 sx

Kawi 550 #3 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,403 Re: R&D head sealing issue We have a yammy rd rec head, it sealed up fine, we ordered both of the std orings from McMaster Carr, one size fit well. No hg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules