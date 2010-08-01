I rebuilt the carbs including new needle and seats. High speed needle out 7/8 works great. However no matter what I do with the low mixture screws it seems to runs really rich at low speed. Low mixtures screws are about 1 turn out now. Specs call for 1 1/4. It smokes something awful. When I throttle up to take off it's obviously rich and takes a few seconds. After 3-5 seconds you can hear it clear itself out and runs clean on all 3. Hauls ***. I am not very familiar with these carbs with no float. If anybody has a suggestion what to look for I'd appreciate it. I am going to order a pop off pressure tool I did not do that when I rebuilt the carbs. Could one or more of the 3 carbs have too low a pop off perhaps?? Thanks