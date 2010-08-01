Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1995 Waveraider 1100 running rich at idle??? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Livonia MI Age 53 Posts 1 1995 Waveraider 1100 running rich at idle??? I rebuilt the carbs including new needle and seats. High speed needle out 7/8 works great. However no matter what I do with the low mixture screws it seems to runs really rich at low speed. Low mixtures screws are about 1 turn out now. Specs call for 1 1/4. It smokes something awful. When I throttle up to take off it's obviously rich and takes a few seconds. After 3-5 seconds you can hear it clear itself out and runs clean on all 3. Hauls ***. I am not very familiar with these carbs with no float. If anybody has a suggestion what to look for I'd appreciate it. I am going to order a pop off pressure tool I did not do that when I rebuilt the carbs. Could one or more of the 3 carbs have too low a pop off perhaps?? Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules