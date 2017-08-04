Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: WB1 dude asking about GTX's... just in general #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location St Petersburg, FL Posts 8 WB1 dude asking about GTX's... just in general i've got several yamaha WB1's, and never had anything else. i know them really well. before skis i raced 2 stroke motocross, so i'm a huge fan of the two strokes, and know them pretty well. i've stumbled across a chance to pick up a couple GTX's - a '94 and a '96. i wanted to ask the sea doo guys a few things before buying em.



is there anything in particular to see doos i should be looking at on these? rave valves?

are there any inherent problems/issues with these particular models, drive trains, motors, pumps?

any problem areas on the hulls?



truth is, i'm not really into the bigger skis, but i just moved to st petersburg, FL... right next to the water. i figure i may as well stock up on skis. have cruisers. something for my tourist guests (easier to ride, deep water board, etc? maybe even rig em for fishing, idunno.



just any tips, advice.



thanks in advance.IMG_20170804_065209.jpgIMG_20170804_065404.jpgIMG_20170804_065814.jpgIMG_20170804_065356.jpgIMG_20170804_070319.jpgIMG_20170804_065920.jpg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,869 Re: WB1 dude asking about GTX's... just in general Neither one is a 96, 95 at the newest. Check last two of the vin.

That being said, the one looks like a ball of corrosion. Pass for sure. The other looks less terrible, but unless its like 500 with a trailer id pass as well, unless you dont mind wrenching more than riding. 23 year old skis used in saltwater arent going to age gracefully. There are more skis in fl that any other state, so tons of deals if you keep eyes open How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





"Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!""Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. " #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,869 Re: WB1 dude asking about GTX's... just in general Looking closer even the nicer one seems to have rtv "sealing" the steering cable and there appears to be a motor mount shim laying in rhe bilge.

Jet skis attract shadetree mechanics like bugs to a light. Id keep looking How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?





yeah, i didn't visit/post pwctoday for a long time there, went from 1500 or so posts down to 7... haha, wtf

