Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Tuning help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2016 Location Pa Age 20 Posts 15 Tuning help Hey everyone, I have a 91 650 I just picked up, it needs work, but I am starting with making it run right. I set the carb to stock, and it revs up to where I believe the high speed needle should take over, but does this thing that seems like its bouncing off a limiter(see video) I have attached a video of holding the throttle wide open(I am not playing with the throttle at all, it is doing that entirety on its own.) and what it does. Should I look into rebuilding the carb and try again? Is it something with tuning that someone can point me in the direction of(which screw to turn or which jet to change?) I will see about doing a plug chop tomorrow to see if I get anything better to go off of. Also on these carbs is in leaner or richer? (that will help so so much)



Edit: the video would help..

