2003 GTX 4tech approx 100 hrs, started and rode about one half hour and stopped to chat, on restart clunked and made grind noise. Broke a couple teeth off the bendix and knarled up the ring gear. Anyone know if this is a common problem? I'm wondering if the bendix was moving into the ring gear while I was riding as it also broke the support shaft on the nose of the bendix. The ski has been flawless to this point. Just want to make sure I don't have another issue before replacing the parts, thanks

