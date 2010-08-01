|
Westcoast 650 Head, Mikuni SBN44 carb
I have a freshly sandblasted Westcoast head for a 650sx. Comes with a new Westcoast head gasket and new O-rings too. I was planning to use it but my Mariner head cleaned up better than expected so I'm using that one instead. This one is stamped EP-650 and has dual cooling
$175 shipped
I also have an SBN44 for sale. I got it from another forum member but never ended up using it. I never even opened it up, so I'm not sure what it has for jets in it. I would fully plan on a rebuild kit and jets for your specific mods.
$120 shipped
