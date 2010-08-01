pxctoday

  Today, 03:42 PM
    RideRed0331
    RideRed0331
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Connecticut
    Posts
    52

    Westcoast 650 Head, Mikuni SBN44 carb

    I have a freshly sandblasted Westcoast head for a 650sx. Comes with a new Westcoast head gasket and new O-rings too. I was planning to use it but my Mariner head cleaned up better than expected so I'm using that one instead. This one is stamped EP-650 and has dual cooling


    $175 shipped

    I also have an SBN44 for sale. I got it from another forum member but never ended up using it. I never even opened it up, so I'm not sure what it has for jets in it. I would fully plan on a rebuild kit and jets for your specific mods.

    $120 shipped
    Re: Westcoast 650 Head, Mikuni SBN44 carb

    IMG_0013.JPGIMG_0012.JPGIMG_0011.JPGIMG_0010.JPGIMG_0009.JPGIMG_0008.JPG
    Re: Westcoast 650 Head, Mikuni SBN44 carb

    IMG_0016.JPGIMG_0017.JPGIMG_0018.JPGIMG_0019.JPGIMG_0020.JPG
