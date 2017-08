Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: where is the dip stick #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,148 where is the dip stick i cant find the dip stick on my 550 , please help its rattling ..



modded X2 650



stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





Originally Posted by hyosung

so when you say i """ hammer and slap things together " "" this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID 2 x 650 sx custom build (my toys) http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=425767 modded X2 650stock looking ZXI 900""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """Jerry Rigging is my specialty.....Originally Posted byso when you say i """ hammer and slap things together """ this may be so , BUT they are hammered and slapped together SOLID #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Manhattan Beach/Los Angeles Age 31 Posts 25 Re: where is the dip stick Its usually located next to the power steering pump.. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2004 Location Homer, NY Age 51 Posts 2,679 Re: where is the dip stick Originally Posted by hyosung Originally Posted by i cant find the dip stick Dipstick '58 Vincent Amanda Water Scooter, 0rpm, 0mph



'84 SurfJet 236ss Freestyle, 5950rpm, 24.6 mph



'91 Jetmate! SX-R 800,GroupK carbs,R&D 26cc head,R&D ProLok F/A, Coffman Rocket Pipe,Impros 13-20,76mm nozzle: 6630rpm and 38.1mph GPS



'92 SL650/750, dry pipe,extended pump,trim,HotSeat Waterbox: 6320rpm, 50.1 mph



'00 SLX,Tau Ceti F/A's,NuJet prop: 6670rpm, 63.1 mph



'03 Octane, Watcon 2318 CDI



'04 MSX140,Impros stage 2 Powertune 14/23,WetWolf,6deg wedge: 6750rpm, 60.5 mph #4 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location NH Posts 94 Re: where is the dip stick Isn't the Dip stick usually holding on to the handlebars?! #5 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 340 Re: where is the dip stick The dip stick is located above the power steering pump, between the tray and the handlebars.



>>>750sx restoration thread<<<



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules