  Today, 01:29 PM #1
    Maulin Marto
    Maulin Marto is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Maulin Marto's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2009
    Location
    IL.
    Age
    51
    Posts
    3,441

    Any of you guys use STASH as a savings or invest? Working for me.

    I started using the Stash app this spring and have made almost $50 just doing a little here and there. I usually save every year for year end vacation via the bank but never get a penny in interest, this way is going to get me a nice extra meal on vacation I figure at the very least. They will even give you $5 to start for free if I refer you. If any interest PM me
    2010 UWP Masters National Champion, Governor's Cup / 2013 GLWC Masters #1/2013 GLWC Ski Slalom #1/2013 Vet Open #2
    2009 & 2010 Vet Open Great lakes Champion /2009 GLWC Masters #1 2009 Sport spec #1 /GLWC 2011 #3 Vet Open

    Ebay Store Link> http://stores.shop.ebay.com/Uncle-Martos-Parts-Store
  Today, 01:32 PM #2
    kyleadams
    kyleadams is offline
    PWCToday Guru kyleadams's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2014
    Location
    Lodi, CA
    Posts
    420

    Re: Any of you guys use STASH as a savings or invest? Working for me.

    I've been using it too, it's good


    93' Kawasaki 550sx
