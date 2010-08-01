|
|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Any of you guys use STASH as a savings or invest? Working for me.
I started using the Stash app this spring and have made almost $50 just doing a little here and there. I usually save every year for year end vacation via the bank but never get a penny in interest, this way is going to get me a nice extra meal on vacation I figure at the very least. They will even give you $5 to start for free if I refer you. If any interest PM me stash.png
PWCToday Guru
Re: Any of you guys use STASH as a savings or invest? Working for me.
I've been using it too, it's good
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
