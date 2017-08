Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Can this part be replaced without removing electrical box from ski? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2011 Location Michigan Posts 417 Can this part be replaced without removing electrical box from ski? Can the plastic connector circled in the pic below be replaced on a Kawi 750 without removing the electrical box from the ski? I'm thinking of taking off the spark plug boot and trying it that way?



Thanks



Untitled.jpeg #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2014 Location Connecticut Age 28 Posts 8 Blog Entries 1 Re: Can this part be replaced without removing electrical box from ski? I've done it with a js300 box #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2010 Location Australia Posts 8,148 Re: Can this part be replaced without removing electrical box from ski? yes it can ,unscrew the black cover , unplug the wires from inside the box , push them to break the seal on the grommets and it will just screw out. Last edited by hyosung; Today at 02:45 PM .



modded X2 650



stock looking ZXI 900 ""being cannibalized to sponsor a 650 sx build """



Jerry Rigging is my specialty .....





Originally Posted by hyosung

