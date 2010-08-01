Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 05 Kawasaki SPX leaking oil between carb and manifold while in storage #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2017 Location OH Posts 1 05 Kawasaki SPX leaking oil between carb and manifold while in storage I just recently picked up an 05 ski - SPX 900. When in storage the hull is getting oil in the bottom. As we searched we found that the oil leak seems to be coming from the throttle body. The hoses are all dry all the way into the carb, but oil is leaking through the gasket between the intake and the carb and making it's way down the side of the intake, and into a tray, and finally into the hull....all gravity fed.



It is from the center carb only. We have not yet pulled the carb completely out, but we are about to. I am wondering if anyone else has had this issue, and what needed to be replaced to fix it. I am hoping to fix it by Wednesday, but I am running out of time to get parts ordered, delivered, and installed so if someone knows what worked that would be great.



It seems to be oil only, no gas. Very thick. You can see on the image that oil is on the gasket, and on the intake, and you can see the path it is taking down the drain hole to the tray.



I took off the carb last night and then set it down on the manifold with no gasket between, and no bolts holding it down. When I looked this morning there was a thick layer of oil between the carb and manifold.



Also, if anyone knows where I can get the service manual that would also be helpful.



Thanks in advance!



IMG_4010.JPG Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules