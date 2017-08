Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Made my carb gaskets the easy way #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location NH Posts 94 Made my carb gaskets the easy way So How do you get new gaskets when you have a machine shop? I just knife cut them on the machining center of course! Took ~ 1/2 hour to cut 9 gaskets including machine set up.

Now you can sell them for 8$ each. lol triceps are the biceps of the back of your arm.

