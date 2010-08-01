Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Cosmetic Surgery or Transplant . . . 550/650 conversion #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Sequoia, CA Posts 21 Cosmetic Surgery or Transplant . . . 550/650 conversion I plan on going thru the 550/650 conversion I bought in the off season and am looking for input. After I rebuilt the carb, the ski runs like a champ and it's a really fun ski to ride, but it has some issues, mainly cosmetic that I'd like to address.



1. Stress cracks forming on the back/bottom of the nose right in front of the hood.

2. Looks like the two rear ride plate bolts had stripped out, one of the nutserts is loose.

3. Bar bolts frozen (I have straight bars I want to install).

4. The rail has a few chunks that I'd like to repair, mostly up front.

5. The red paint is really bad and needs to be redone.

6. The turf is in good shape, but has no texture or padding.



I'm trying to figure out whether it would be best to repair what I have, or if it would make more sense to find a clean 550 hull and just transplant everything from my ski to a new hull.











Personally I would find a nice hull. And build that beat up hull as a ratty backup ski

Hey my man,





This all sounds like something you can do cosmetically to me. Cracks, blemishes, and scars are all common in older skis so unless you have something punched through the hull or a ton of deep gouges under the boat that affect performance, I would not worry about that.



For stripped bolts, there are many tutorials online to remove a stripped bolt. I am sure someone here can tell you the proper way to re-plant the nustsert thats loose.



Regarding the bars, I removed the steering plate from my old 650 and my new 750 from the pole with the bars still attached. Just remove the electronics, throttle, and disconnect the steering cable. Once you have done that, you can take a torch to the frozen bolts and loosen them up. While its off, paint that plate black or powdercoat it.



You can find bumper pad kits on ebay or Blowsion.



For bad paint, go spend $200 and get a nice decal wrap for it on ebay.



Turf is turf, they make kits that are textured that are for your bumper rail, tray rails and your turf.





