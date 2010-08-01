Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Pretty sure I need a new stator and CDI for my brother's 2001 GP800R #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2017 Location Houston, TX Posts 1 Pretty sure I need a new stator and CDI for my brother's 2001 GP800R Well, for those of you familiar with the Lil' Abner cartoon, I am the guy that has the perpetual rain cloud always following him. My older brother, who always shares his things with me - house, food, and his new toy - an '01 GP800R that he just picked up from the original owner with only 95 hours on it, is now the latest victim of my jinx.



He had invited us to go to the lake for the 4th of July weekend, and he even covered my cost to be there for me and my wife and 2 kids. He had taken us out on the lake for the past 2 weekends and we thoroughly enjoyed running the ski and tubing behind it. The thing ran like a striped ape. He even took mercy on me when I came in too fast and nearly pinned the bow beneath the dock while my wife was on the back.



Well, I really screwed up. Before we took off to the lake for the holiday, I thought my brother had left behind the tow accessory for the tube. So, not wanting everyone to miss out, I lifted the seat and pitched it in the ski, fully meaning to take it out before getting in the water. The launch ramp was about 3/4 of a mile from the house where we'd be staying for the weekend, so I backed in the truck while he was going to ride on the ski and follow the other family with us who had a boat. We were so excited to get to the house that I forgot all about the towing part. As he was idling in the water waiting for me to park the trailer, the ropes with 2 carabiner clips attached to the end wrapped around the drive shaft and seized the engine, and also ruined the rear main seal. I tried for hours to cut the ropes off, but didn't manage to make it very far.



Needless to say we didn't get to go jet skiing over the weekend, and he was forced to take the ski 2 hours away to a mechanic. The mechanic wanted $1250 to fix it, and neither of us have that kind of money. I found another mechanic about 2 hours in the opposite direction who said he'd do it for $750, so we took the ski there for an estimate. 2 days later we hadn't heard from him, so when we called, he changed the number to $1400! I told him we would be on our way to pick it up, and he said "my mechanic has already begun taking apart the motor." I told him there was no work authorization given, and he had nearly doubled his price, so we weren't going to proceed. He quipped about "losing money on the tear down" and said he would have it back together for us to pick up the following morning.



I managed to find another mechanic who ran his own shop out of his home as a means to supplement his disability income (he has a pretty bad case of diabetes and has to undergo dialysis 3x per week). His price was only $500 plus the parts, which I found for $79 on ebay for a whole new seal kit. He explained that the work wouldn't be fast, but it would be done right. We agreed and went to pick up the ski. When we got there the mechanic was being a real ****. He wouldn't let me or my 8 year old nephew use the bathroom, and wanted us to pay up so he could leave. He didn't mention that he didn't take credit cards - only cash - but he did have PayPal, so we paid that way. We drove to the new mechanic, and when we got there, the real nightmare began.



That S.O.B. did not put the engine back together - he left it un-anchored in the hull and had little sandwich bags with parts tucked in beside it. One of the spark plugs had bent and broken the ceramic part, but thankfully was able to be removed. We left the ski and went home. About 2 weeks later, we got a call that the seals had been replaced and the ski was put back together, but it wouldn't start. The mechanic explained that it was getting a very, very weak spark. When we dropped off the ski to him, the stator cover was off, but I didn't think anything of it. We knew the ski was running before we took it to the SOB because mechanic 1 fired it up and explained that the rear seal was compromised and we would be taking one helluva chance putting it on the water. I can only guess that mechanic 2 either didn't know what he was doing, or decided to swap parts off our ski with one sitting at his shop. Mechanic 3 pointed out different colored zip ties on the plastic covers leading to the electronic box and a slightly rounded bolt head. He reminded us that the stator cover was off when we dropped off the ski - and it shouldn't have been because the seals were on the opposite end. There was no need to work on the stator.



It was my fault the ski is in this condition, and my fault I couldn't afford to pay mechanic 1 and wound up going to mechanic 2, and consequently mechanic 3. Mechanic 3 is fairly sure that the flywheel is aligned correctly, and there is plenty of power going to the starter, it just isn't getting sufficient spark to ignite. He showed us a spark tester on cylinder 1, and you can barely make out a faint blue spark. He even put his thumb on it and hit the start button, explaining this should put him on his ***, but he could only feel a tiny tickle. He said he could spend time trying to do further diagnostics, but it he believes the stator to be bad, and when replacing the stator, he also recommends replacing the CDI.



Which leads me to here and my ask of one helluva deal on a stator and CDI for my brother's ski. I barely have 2 nickels to rub together and Union Pacific isn't exactly keeping my dance card full of hours at work. Most weeks I'm barely getting 30 hours to support a family of 4.



Does anyone have these parts that they'd be willing to give me a mercy deal on? I found a new stator on ebay for $58 with free shipping, but can only find a used CDI for around $150. Add in the extra $200 for the labor to do the job, and it means we either don't eat, or the electricity gets shut off.

