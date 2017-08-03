Was checking the local classifieds yesterday morning and saw a 94 550SX for sale, it had only been on there for less than an hour so i quickly called on it and left a message. He called me back a couple hours later and said he was at work and will be off at 4:30 then we could meet somewhere and he would have the ski with him, guess he didnt want anyone to know where he lives. I met him after work and checked out the ski, it seems to run good but bogs out when you throttle it. I had already decided i wanted it but i lived an hour away and didnt have my truck at the time. Gave him a down payment on it so he would hold it, he gave me the registration so at least i had his address so i was sure he wasnt just going to take my money. I asked him if he had other calls on it he said he got at least 20 other calls but i was the first to call him.
I picked up the ski later that evening and got it home... The ski has a stainless 13/16 solas in it with an R&D scoop grate, aftermarket head, ocean pro nozzle and aluminum flywheel.. Paid $850.00 for it, dont think i did too bad... Here are the pics.
My plans with this ski is to convert it to a 750, I am putting the motor together now and getting all the parts i need to do the conversion.