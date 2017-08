Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750 x2 water box question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2014 Location New York Age 21 Posts 27 750 x2 water box question I'm putting a 750 small pin in my x2 with a westcoast head/manifolds dual carbs and a factory pipe.



I have two options for a waterbox either drill the stock one or I also have a DG tri-oval waterbox but I haven't heard much talk about them so I'm not sure which would be my better option. Thanks #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2009 Location Reno Age 37 Posts 348 Re: 750 x2 water box question Drill stock box.





