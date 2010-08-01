pxctoday

  Yesterday, 10:30 PM #1
    kcr357
    kcr357 is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    35
    Posts
    3,864

    787 counter balance bearing cap diffs

    Looks like there are two styles-an older one that uses a c snap ring to keep the cap in place, and a 951 style cap that has a groove in the cap along with an oring.
    Is there a difference in the cases as well? Some doofus pieced together an engine I think should have the 951 type cover, but used an older snap ring type cover(forgetting to put in the snap ring btw)
    There's only one groove in the case for the cover....
    Will a 951 cover work? Seems like the groove is a tiny bit too large on the 951 cap, which I have plenty of, but I don't have any 787 ones.
  Today, 01:14 AM #2
    Cliff
    Cliff is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Cliff's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    3,019

    Re: 787 counter balance bearing cap diffs

    I don't know if there are differences between the cases since I only work on my 787's. But if the groove appears a tiny bit too large on the 951 case. You could use Molykote 111 (almost the consistency of Vaseline. But only thicker) as the sealant like the manual calls for on a 787 aluminum cap & o-ring to keep the water out if there's not too much looseness or too much of a gap.
