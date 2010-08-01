Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 787 counter balance bearing cap diffs #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Sep 2008 Location The flakka capitol of Florida Age 35 Posts 3,864 787 counter balance bearing cap diffs Looks like there are two styles-an older one that uses a c snap ring to keep the cap in place, and a 951 style cap that has a groove in the cap along with an oring.

Is there a difference in the cases as well? Some doofus pieced together an engine I think should have the 951 type cover, but used an older snap ring type cover(forgetting to put in the snap ring btw)

There's only one groove in the case for the cover....

Will a 951 cover work? Seems like the groove is a tiny bit too large on the 951 cap, which I have plenty of, but I don't have any 787 ones.







I don't know if there are differences between the cases since I only work on my 787's. But if the groove appears a tiny bit too large on the 951 case. You could use Molykote 111 (almost the consistency of Vaseline. But only thicker) as the sealant like the manual calls for on a 787 aluminum cap & o-ring to keep the water out if there's not too much looseness or too much of a gap.



