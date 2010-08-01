Looks like there are two styles-an older one that uses a c snap ring to keep the cap in place, and a 951 style cap that has a groove in the cap along with an oring.
Is there a difference in the cases as well? Some doofus pieced together an engine I think should have the 951 type cover, but used an older snap ring type cover(forgetting to put in the snap ring btw)
There's only one groove in the case for the cover....
Will a 951 cover work? Seems like the groove is a tiny bit too large on the 951 cap, which I have plenty of, but I don't have any 787 ones.