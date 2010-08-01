Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 650 loss of top end power #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Auburn, ca Posts 2 650 loss of top end power I have an 88 650sx that has a bone stock engine besides an air filter. It takes a little bit of time to start but then will run perfect with plenty of power and throttle response. After about 5 minutes of riding i will turn off the engine or it will die from a long idel due to falling. it will then start up perfect but will have no power. it wont have enough to even stand up on. still has water flow through pisser.



I have checked the reeds and they look brand new. I checked the compression prior to this happening and both cylinders were at 125. Replaced all the fuel lines and cooling water lines. Carb has been tuned and runs perfect for the first 5 minutes.



I know it says the carb was tuned but was it totally rebuilt

it was not rebuilt just tuned, but i was thinking it could be something else because it runs perfectly for the first 5 minutes. i was thinking it could possible be that the crankcase drain has an air leak and only happens once the engine is warm and thermal expansion occurs.

