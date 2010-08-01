Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Bus Bar Removal on Fuse Box - 2017 RXP X 300 #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2009 Location Syracuse, NY Posts 542 Bus Bar Removal on Fuse Box - 2017 RXP X 300 Hey all - trying to install a RIVA scom unit on my RXP X 300.



The instructions are clear and easy to follow - until I hit the bus bar removal part.



Do I pull the bus bar OUT from the fuse box (same direction I would pull a fuse)? Do I wiggle it side to side (up and down)?



They seemed very worried about mentioning to pull the bar evenly (both sides at once) - but then didn't supply enough info for me to feel comfortable.



Is the bus bar plugged INTO the connectors on the row? Is it a sleeve? Looks like it is plugged in kind of.



So my fuse box is loose, as per the instructions - I don't want to yank on the bar with both hands hard enough to put pressure on the other wires etc.



What is the best way to remove the bar SOLO - without causing damage in any way? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2004 Location DFW- Texas Age 35 Posts 2,683 Re: Bus Bar Removal on Fuse Box - 2017 RXP X 300 Yes you pull it like a fuse. I used a flat screwdriver and gently popped up each side a little at a time. Don't be scared of it but don't go nuts. 16 RXP-X 300

