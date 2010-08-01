Hey all - trying to install a RIVA scom unit on my RXP X 300.
The instructions are clear and easy to follow - until I hit the bus bar removal part.
Do I pull the bus bar OUT from the fuse box (same direction I would pull a fuse)? Do I wiggle it side to side (up and down)?
They seemed very worried about mentioning to pull the bar evenly (both sides at once) - but then didn't supply enough info for me to feel comfortable.
Is the bus bar plugged INTO the connectors on the row? Is it a sleeve? Looks like it is plugged in kind of.
So my fuse box is loose, as per the instructions - I don't want to yank on the bar with both hands hard enough to put pressure on the other wires etc.
What is the best way to remove the bar SOLO - without causing damage in any way?