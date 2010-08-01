pxctoday

  1. Yesterday, 10:04 PM #1
    lordx
    Bus Bar Removal on Fuse Box - 2017 RXP X 300

    Hey all - trying to install a RIVA scom unit on my RXP X 300.

    The instructions are clear and easy to follow - until I hit the bus bar removal part.

    Do I pull the bus bar OUT from the fuse box (same direction I would pull a fuse)? Do I wiggle it side to side (up and down)?

    They seemed very worried about mentioning to pull the bar evenly (both sides at once) - but then didn't supply enough info for me to feel comfortable.

    Is the bus bar plugged INTO the connectors on the row? Is it a sleeve? Looks like it is plugged in kind of.

    So my fuse box is loose, as per the instructions - I don't want to yank on the bar with both hands hard enough to put pressure on the other wires etc.

    What is the best way to remove the bar SOLO - without causing damage in any way?
  2. Yesterday, 10:14 PM #2
    pwgsx
    Re: Bus Bar Removal on Fuse Box - 2017 RXP X 300

    Yes you pull it like a fuse. I used a flat screwdriver and gently popped up each side a little at a time. Don't be scared of it but don't go nuts.
