2012 Yamaha FX Cruiser HO - Indiana
Selling my 2012 Yamaha FX Cruiser HO with 35hours of freshwater lake only use. This ski is in excellent conditioned. It's been used strictly on freshwater lakes, so no salt water use. Low hours, professionally serviced each year. Yacht club trailer is included. Lift also available for sale.
Please contact me via PM.
Craigslist post
https://fortwayne.craigslist.org/boa/6248943743.html
-
