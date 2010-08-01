Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2012 Yamaha FX Cruiser HO - Indiana #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Indiana Posts 1 2012 Yamaha FX Cruiser HO - Indiana Selling my 2012 Yamaha FX Cruiser HO with 35hours of freshwater lake only use. This ski is in excellent conditioned. It's been used strictly on freshwater lakes, so no salt water use. Low hours, professionally serviced each year. Yacht club trailer is included. Lift also available for sale.



Please contact me via PM.



Craigslist post

https://fortwayne.craigslist.org/boa/6248943743.html Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules